Mukuru Employee On The Run After Stealing Over US$23,000 From Safe

6 minutes agoThu, 27 Mar 2025 13:43:15 GMT
Police in Rusape have launched a manhunt for a 31-year-old Mukuru employee, Jasper Pondo, who is accused of stealing US$23,393 and R9,500 from the company’s safe before fleeing.

According to Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Manicaland Province, Pondo took the money after Fawcett Security Company delivered it to the booth in March 2025.

The theft was discovered when Eunia Masanhi, a 40-year-old N. Richards employee, noticed Pondo directing customers to other Mukuru booths, which led to low sales at the branch. She informed Christopher Govanai, a supervisor, who asked Fawcett Security to investigate.

When security checked, Pondo was still at work but quickly disappeared after pretending to answer a call. When they opened the safe, the cash was gone.

A report was filed with ZRP Rusape Central, but no arrests or recoveries have been made so far. Police are still looking for Pondo.

More: The Manica Post

