Police In Harare Ban Carrying Of Traditional Weapons

In a statement released on March 26, 2025, Masvivi urged community members to refrain from carrying various items, including catapults, machetes, knobkerries, swords, knives, and daggers.

He said the ZRP has “reasonable grounds” to believe that carrying these items, whether openly or concealed, could contribute to public disorder or a breach of peace.

The prohibition also extends to traditional weapons, which the police have flagged as potential threats to safety.

This order will remain in effect for a period of two months, starting from Thursday, March 27, 2025, until May 31, 2025. Reads the order:

ZRP Harare Central District Prohibition Order In terms of Section 13 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23, I, Chief Superintendent M. Masvivi, being the Officer Commanding Police, Harare Central District, policing area bound by four districts—Mbare to the south stretching from Braeside Area, Magaba Home Industry up to Sally Mugabe Hospital; Harare North to the west stretching from Marimba Suburban to Kirkman Road; Suburban to the north stretching from Kirkman Road to Corner Borrowdale Road and Churchill Road; and Harare East to the east stretching from Robert Mugabe Airport to Chikurubi Maximum Prison—believing on reasonable grounds that the carrying, whether openly or by concealment, in a public place or thoroughfare, or public display of any of the following weapons or items capable of use as weapons: a. Catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, or daggers. b. Any traditional weapons whatsoever likely to occasion public disorder or a breach of the peace, hereby issue an order prohibiting the carrying of such weapons in Harare District or any part thereof for a period not exceeding two months, that is from 27 March 2025 to 31 May 2025. For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared that in terms of Section 13 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23, any person who fails to comply with such a prohibition shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 5 or imprisonment for six months, or both such fine and imprisonment. [M. Masvivi] Chief Superintendent

Officer Commanding Police

Harare Central District

