South Africa Faces 3-Point Deduction In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

However, Mokoena was included in the starting lineup and played 81 minutes in the Lesotho match. If confirmed, this could violate FIFA’s qualification regulations, leading to a potential points deduction for South Africa.

The issue is tied to FIFA’s World Cup Qualifiers Rulebook, sub-section 9, which mandates a one-match suspension for players with two yellow cards.

If Mokoena’s ineligibility is confirmed, South Africa could lose the 3 points from their 2-0 win over Lesotho.

South Africa currently leads Group C with 13 points, ahead of Rwanda (8 points) and Benin (8 points).

A points deduction would reduce Bafana Bafana’s total points tally to 10, making the race for automatic qualification tighter, especially with Nigeria (7 points) also in contention.

However, they might avoid this penalty because Lesotho failed to lodge a formal protest within FIFA’s stipulated 24-hour window after the match.

While the points deduction could still be a possibility, South Africa may instead face alternative penalties, such as a fine.

