ZESA To Conduct Mandatory Inspections And Re-Inspections On All Premises Countrywide

These inspections are not just procedural, but are a vital step in preventing potentially devastating consequences.

Unsafe wiring, faulty connections, and non-compliant installations pose serious risks to electricity users and members of the public.

ZETDC is dedicated to ensuring that all electrical systems meet the highest safety standards. These inspections will identify and rectify potential hazards, minimizing the risk of electrical fires, shocks, and other dangers.

To facilitate these essential safety measures, ZETDC announced that a fee of US$25 will be charged to all customers for statutory inspections and re-inspections.

For generator verification and safety inspections, the fee for generators up to 100KW (petrol, diesel, solar, wind, etc.) is US$5, while for generators above 100KW, the fee increases to US$50.

For advanced safety inspections, owners of generators below 100KW will pay US$20, while those with generators above 100KW will pay US$100. Operators of prototype generators below 100KW will also be required to pay US$100.

The power utility further advised its customers that all payments must be made through official ZETDC payment platforms, and a receipt will be provided as proof of payment. ZETDC said that no payments should be made to individuals during the inspection process. ZETDC added:

We understand that inspections may cause some inconvenience, but the safety of your family and property is paramount. We urge all customers to cooperate fully with our inspection teams. By adhering to these statutory requirements and cooperating with ZETDC, we can collectively create a safer environment for everyone. The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) will be closely monitoring that these inspections are done within the confines of the regulations to ensure the safety of all installations.

However, ZETDC did not specify the start and end dates for the inspections and re-inspections.

Tags

Leave a Comment