ZRP Urge Zimbabweans To Ignore Social Media Incitement To Public Violence

27TH MARCH 2025

THE ZRP READY TO GUARANTEE THE SAFETY AND SECURITY OF ZIMBABWEANS

The Zimbabwe Republic Police acknowledges the peaceful environment currently obtaining in the country and urges the public to continue undertaking social and economic activities without any disturbances.

In the same vein, the Police has deployed members to maintain law and order in both urban and rural set up in all parts of the country.

The law will definitely take its course against individuals and groups who seek to undermine peace and security in the country, including those using the social media to cause alarm and despondency among Zimbabweans.

The public should therefore cooperate with the deployed police officers and report anyone inciting violence and interference with the smooth traffic flow in the country.

The public should feel free to report criminal acts and any form of public disturbance on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800197 or report at any Police Station.