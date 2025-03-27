ZRP Urge Zimbabweans To Ignore Social Media Incitement To Public Violence
Police have urged the public to ignore individuals and groups attempting to undermine peace and security in the country, including those using social media to spread alarm and create despondency among Zimbabweans.
In a statement on Thursday, March 27, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said officers have been deployed to maintain law and order in both urban and rural areas across the country.
Nyathi called on Zimbabweans to cooperate with the deployed officers and report anyone inciting violence or disrupting the smooth flow of traffic. The statement reads:
27TH MARCH 2025
THE ZRP READY TO GUARANTEE THE SAFETY AND SECURITY OF ZIMBABWEANS
The Zimbabwe Republic Police acknowledges the peaceful environment currently obtaining in the country and urges the public to continue undertaking social and economic activities without any disturbances.
In the same vein, the Police has deployed members to maintain law and order in both urban and rural set up in all parts of the country.
The law will definitely take its course against individuals and groups who seek to undermine peace and security in the country, including those using the social media to cause alarm and despondency among Zimbabweans.
The public should therefore cooperate with the deployed police officers and report anyone inciting violence and interference with the smooth traffic flow in the country.
The public should feel free to report criminal acts and any form of public disturbance on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800197 or report at any Police Station.
The ZRP statement comes just hours after fugitive former ZANU PF Central Committee member Blessed Runesu Geza released a new video reiterating calls for mass protests to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign on March 31.
Geza appeared in the YouTube video on Wednesday from an undisclosed location, wearing military fatigues and urging people “from Plumtree to Mutare, from Zambezi to Limpopo” to “flood the streets.”