A "Special Recognition", Sanyatwe Reflects On His Appointment As Sports Minister

Allow me first to thank His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for appointing me as Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture. It is indeed a great honour, a special recognition from His Excellency. In fact, I am also humbled with the confidence and trust that the President has accorded me to lead this special ministry.

Sanyatwe, who took over from Kirsty Coventry, who was recently elected as the 10th President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said arts and culture were strong tools for national unity, youth empowerment as well as economic growth. He said:

It is with these that a nation is identified as our identity, our history as well as the aspirations of a nation. Given that background, it is my submission that I should by all means take on board all stakeholders as I embark on my new journey to lead this sector. My mission therefore is to develop, to create as well as to promote all the aspects that go by our identity and where possible for it to be recognised locally and internationally. We shall move together as a team as we move forward with a unity of purpose as I take up my new office as Minister.

Sanyatwe becomes Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister at a time the Zimbabwe senior national soccer team have resorted to playing their matches in other countries due to a lack of FIFA-certified stadia.

