Flu Outbreak Hits Bulawayo, Children Under Five Most Affected
Authorities at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo have confirmed a flu outbreak in the city, with young children under five being the most affected.
Mpilo Central Hospital Clinical Director Solwayo Ngwenya said that the hospital has seen a rise in cases of toddlers seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. He said:
We do not have children admitted with a specific flu bug. However, there appears that there is a slight increase in sick children with respiratory disease. It is probably a seasonal trend.Feedback
I urge parents to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of the flu. If the children are very sick with high temperatures, sneezing and coughing, seek medical attention earlier rather than later.
Ngwenya urged parents to keep children who appear severely unwell at home to prevent the spread of infection to others, especially in schools.
Pharmacists at local pharmacies in the city have also confirmed a surge in demand for children’s flu medication over the past three weeks. Said a pharmacist:
We have seen an increase in parents seeking medication for their toddlers which suggests that the flu bug is indeed spreading rapidly.
We have been overwhelmed with concerned parents seeking help for their sick children and unfortunately, we have temporarily run out of children’s flu medication. We are working to restock our shelves as soon as possible.
