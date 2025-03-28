Four More Suspects Arrested Over Chivayo Lobola Money Armed Robbery
Police have arrested four more people in connection with an armed robbery at Alpha Omega Farm in Marondera, which is owned by the parents of Lucy Muteke, the new wife of businessman Wicknell Chivayo.
The robbers stole over US$74,000, believed to be part of the lobola money Chivayo had paid just a few days earlier.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Thursday, 27 March, confirmed the arrests of Temptation Gerald Dinhidza (44), Tawanda Mushawatu (45), Anold Tafireyi (38), and Mike Mhaka (45). He said:
On 25th March 2025, detectives from CID Homicide received information which implicated Temptation Gerald Dinhidza to the robbery incident and that he intended to dispose of a Mercedes Benz C200 vehicle, registration number AEW 5657, which he bought using his share from the loot.
The detectives tracked Temptation Gerald Dinhidza and arrested him near Seke High School in Chitungwiza.
Further investigations led to the arrest of three other suspects, Tawanda Mushawatu, Anold Tafireyi, and Mike Mhaka.
The suspects led the detectives to the recovery of USD 1700.00 cash, a 0.455 Smith and Wesson revolver, 20 x 12 Bore live rounds, 23 x 9 mm live rounds and an empty magazine.
It was established that the suspects bought household goods, motor vehicles, residential stands, building materials and food stuffs using the loot.
Nyathi expressed gratitude to the public for providing vital information that led to the arrests. He urged people to keep reporting criminal activities to the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631, via WhatsApp at 0712 800 197, or to their nearest police station.