Four More Suspects Arrested Over Chivayo Lobola Money Armed Robbery

4 minutes ago Fri, 28 Mar 2025 07:16:55 GMT

Police have arrested four more people in connection with an armed robbery at Alpha Omega Farm in Marondera, which is owned by the parents of Lucy Muteke, the new wife of businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

The robbers stole over US$74,000, believed to be part of the lobola money Chivayo had paid just a few days earlier.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Thursday, 27 March, confirmed the arrests of Temptation Gerald Dinhidza (44), Tawanda Mushawatu (45), Anold Tafireyi (38), and Mike Mhaka (45). He said:

