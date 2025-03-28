Mangwana Dismisses Alleged Petrol-Bombing Incidents In Harare As "Amateurish Stunts"
Government spokesperson Ndavaningi “Nick” Mangwana has dismissed reports that business premises owned by prominent local businessmen linked to ZANU PF were petrol-bombed by unknown assailants, calling the alleged arson attack “amateurish stunts.”
Several reports have alleged that business premises owned by figures such as Kuda Tagwirei, Wicknell Chivayo, Tino Machakaire, and John Mangudya, the former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor and current CEO of Mutapa Investment Fund, were attacked with petrol bombs shortly after midnight on Friday.
In a post on X, showing a picture of a charred car allegedly from the crime scene, Mangwana suggested that the assailants had brought an old vehicle and placed it “outside some place” before setting it on fire and fleeing the scene to create fear and confusion. Wrote Mangwana:
Wow, what a mastermind plan! They collect some clunkers, drive them to a spot outside some place, set them ablaze, and then sprint away like lunatics. And the grand strategy behind this “genius move” is… to what? Scare someone? Please. And there are actually people holding their breaths, eagerly awaiting these amateurish stunts? Jokes on them, right?
The fire incident occurred approximately 48 hours after war veteran Blessed Geza labelled Tagwirei and Chivayo as “criminals around the president.”