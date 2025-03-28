Mangwana Dismisses Alleged Petrol-Bombing Incidents In Harare As "Amateurish Stunts"

3 minutes ago Fri, 28 Mar 2025 11:54:09 GMT

Government spokesperson Ndavaningi “Nick” Mangwana has dismissed reports that business premises owned by prominent local businessmen linked to ZANU PF were petrol-bombed by unknown assailants, calling the alleged arson attack “amateurish stunts.”

Several reports have alleged that business premises owned by figures such as Kuda Tagwirei, Wicknell Chivayo, Tino Machakaire, and John Mangudya, the former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor and current CEO of Mutapa Investment Fund, were attacked with petrol bombs shortly after midnight on Friday.

In a post on X, showing a picture of a charred car allegedly from the crime scene, Mangwana suggested that the assailants had brought an old vehicle and placed it “outside some place” before setting it on fire and fleeing the scene to create fear and confusion. Wrote Mangwana:

