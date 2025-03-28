Mliswa Says ZRP Risks Becoming Mercenaries After DJ Ollah 7's Arrest

However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to pursue charges after determining that Madondo, as the podcast host, did not intend to harass or bully.

The NPA said the comments were made by Madondo’s guest during a live broadcast, and therefore, Madondo could not be held responsible for the alleged harm.

Mliswa, sharing a picture of himself with DJ Ollah 7, suggested that some police officers might have been bribed to make the arrest. He wrote on X:

We are currently experiencing a wave of monied people paying the police to arrest their supposed adversaries. The ZRP are reducing themselves into a mercenary unit which anyone can pay to fight private battles. We have seen the same with the Chimombe and Mpofu case. The easy target would be to say it’s politics but it’s not. It’s simply someone with money using it to wage a private battle!

Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu have been in prison since June 2024, following their arrest on allegations of fraud.

The arrest came after clashing with Wicknell Chivayo, during which they leaked conversations in which Chivayo allegedly boasted of having President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his pocket.

