Mnangagwa Vows to Crush "Chameleon-Like" ZANU PF Members

To be a leader in our revolutionary mass party ZANU PF, is never an entitlement or a right. We must remain anchored on the commitment to wholeheartedly serve the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe.

It is most unfortunate that a retrogressive trend has emerged, with some members of our party showing their ‘chameleon-like’ characters as willing accessories to our detractors for the purpose of desecrating our rich revolutionary heritage.

Their actions are an affront to the party’s principles and grossly taint our country’s image as well as the gains of our liberation struggle.

These rogue opportunists will soon meet their fate. The party and our peace-loving nation are commended for bravely standing firm against such treasonous acts of indiscipline.

People are called upon to go about their business as usual. Our State security infrastructure is in place to protect property and the safety of all Zimbabweans, from Plumtree to Mutare, Chirundu to Beitbridge.