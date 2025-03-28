Mnangagwa Vows to Crush "Chameleon-Like" ZANU PF Members
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has condemned “chameleon-like” ZANU PF members who are allegedly threatening to sow chaos in the country, vowing to crush those planning to cause unrest.
Speaking at the 125th Central Committee meeting at the party headquarters in Harare on Thursday, March 27, Mnangagwa said, “These rogue opportunists will soon meet their fate.”
He also assured the public that security forces would be deployed nationwide to safeguard property and ensure the safety of all Zimbabweans. Said Mnangagwa:
To be a leader in our revolutionary mass party ZANU PF, is never an entitlement or a right. We must remain anchored on the commitment to wholeheartedly serve the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe.
It is most unfortunate that a retrogressive trend has emerged, with some members of our party showing their ‘chameleon-like’ characters as willing accessories to our detractors for the purpose of desecrating our rich revolutionary heritage.
Their actions are an affront to the party’s principles and grossly taint our country’s image as well as the gains of our liberation struggle.
These rogue opportunists will soon meet their fate. The party and our peace-loving nation are commended for bravely standing firm against such treasonous acts of indiscipline.
People are called upon to go about their business as usual. Our State security infrastructure is in place to protect property and the safety of all Zimbabweans, from Plumtree to Mutare, Chirundu to Beitbridge.
The threats come in response to calls for mass protests on March 31, led by war veterans Blessed Geza and Andreas Mathibela.
Geza, Mathibela and their allies are pushing for Mnangagwa’s resignation, accusing him of corruption, nepotism, and economic mismanagement under his leadership.
The call for protests by Geza, a former ZANU PF Central Committee member, has gained traction, at least on social media, among disgruntled factions within ZANU PF, as well as ordinary Zimbabweans frustrated by worsening living conditions and economic hardships.
Mnangagwa, however, remains defiant, urging citizens to reject the protests and accusing the organisers of attempting to destabilise the nation.