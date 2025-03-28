Part Of Simon Mazorodze Road Closed For Upgrading, Widening And Rehabilitation [Full Statement]

The motoring public and other road users are hereby notified that the southbound and northbound carriageways along Simon Mazorodze Road from Harare Drive (Chinzou Roundabout) to Willowvale Road/St George’s Street will take turns to be closed for use by the motoring public starting 27 March 2025 until further notice.

This allows the contractor to rehabilitate this section of the road and construct a new bridge over the Willowvale Road/Simon Mazorodze Road junction.

All pedestrians and the motoring public who use the affected road are advised as follows:

A. Construction of the northbound (city-bound carriageway) – detours

Citybound (or northbound) traffic may use Watts Road (the service road adjacent to Simon Mazorodze) by exiting Simon Mazorodze at the Chinzhou roundabout and joining the service lane. Traffic may shift back into Simon Mazorodze after the construction zone. Alternatively, city-bound traffic may turn left onto Harare Drive, then right onto Willowvale Road, or continue to Highfield Road. Southbound (Masvingo-bound) traffic may continue using the southbound carriageway.

During this period, Watts shall operate as a one-way street.

B. Construction of the southbound (Masvingo-bound carriageway) – detours

Northbound (city-bound) traffic shall continue to use Watts Road, which shall continue to operate as a one-way street as described above. Southbound (Masvingo-bound) traffic will be moved to the then-completed northbound carriageway. Alternatively, southbound traffic may turn left into Daniel Street, then immediately right into Mibirimi Drive, left into St George’s Street, right into Waterfalls Avenue, then back into Simon Mazorodze Road.



C. Other detours

Other diversion routes will be advised as they are prepared. Additional diversions shall be added to allow bridge construction. Road users are free to use any other roads of their choice, but the Ministry will only be responsible for the designated routes.



D. Road users are advised to follow the traffic signs strictly and at all times cooperate with traffic controllers posted in and around the construction zone.

E. Allow for extra time to reach intended destinations.

F. Give right of way to all construction machinery, including all vehicles branded Tensor Systems, to ensure safety for all road users.

We look forward to your continued support, understanding, and cooperation to ensure everyone’s safety and the timely completion of this project.

Tags

Leave a Comment