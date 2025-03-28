Police Investigate Burnings Of Vehicles In Harare Suburbs

4 minutes ago Fri, 28 Mar 2025 15:25:49 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation into reports of petrol-driven vehicle fires in and around Harare.

According to ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi, the incidents took place at various business premises in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands, and Goromonzi during the early hours of Friday, 28 March 2025.

Nyathi said the vehicles were deliberately set on fire by the individuals driving them. After igniting the fires, the perpetrators swiftly jumped into accompanying vehicles and fled the scenes at high speeds. He said:

Feedback