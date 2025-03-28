Police Investigate Burnings Of Vehicles In Harare Suburbs
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation into reports of petrol-driven vehicle fires in and around Harare.
According to ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi, the incidents took place at various business premises in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands, and Goromonzi during the early hours of Friday, 28 March 2025.
Nyathi said the vehicles were deliberately set on fire by the individuals driving them. After igniting the fires, the perpetrators swiftly jumped into accompanying vehicles and fled the scenes at high speeds. He said:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has received reports of petrol-instigated burning of moving vehicles at business premises in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands and Goromonzi on 28th March 2025 between 12 midnight and 4 am.
This was done by suspects who were driving the vehicles. They quickly jumped onto accompanying vehicles and ran away.
Nyathi added that the ZRP is investigating the incidents and will provide more details in due course.