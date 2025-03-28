Police Launch Manhunt Following Fatal Shooting Of Officer In Bulawayo

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a police officer (43) in Sizinda Suburb, Bulawayo on 28th March 2025 at 0000 hours. The police officer was in the company of a colleague while driving a Police vehicle. The team was attending to a report of Domestic Violence when five suspects came to the gate and shot him dead in cold blood. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information should feel free to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

An internal police memo reveals that the fallen officer is Sergeant Abel Masava, who was stationed at the Tshabalala Police Station.

According to the memo, while standing next to a police vehicle by the gate, Sergeant Masava observed a suspicious group approaching.

He confronted the men, asking where they were coming from and requesting their identification.

One of the men drew a firearm and shot Sergeant Masava in the head. He was swiftly transported to United Bulawayo Hospitals, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Tags

Leave a Comment