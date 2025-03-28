Police Officer Shot Dead After Stopping Five Men Wearing Dark Clothing In Bulawayo

Masava, who was wearing his police uniform, stopped the men and asked them where they were coming from and requested that they identify themselves.

The memo details the harrowing moment: one of the men drew a firearm and shot Sergeant Masava in the head.

He was quickly rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals but was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival.

Earlier that night, Masava had left the police station alongside another officer after being alerted to a report of domestic violence.

As the second officer, the victim, and her friend negotiated entry into the house, Masava remained by the vehicle outside when he was fatally shot.

This incident marks a grim period for law enforcement in Bulawayo, as Masava is the second officer to lose his life on duty in just a month.

On March 6, Detective Constable Cassandra Hove was killed after being shot in the chest by a colleague in Pumula South suburb. It is alleged that the bullet that struck her ricocheted off the arm of an armed robbery suspect.

