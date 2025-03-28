Teachers Demand Compensation For Invigilating ZIMSEC Examinations

ZIMSEC must engage teachers through signed contracts. This protects the rights of teachers engaged in ZIMSEC business so that they will not be subjected to abuse. The contracts must clearly spell out the conditions of service and allowances to be paid thereafter.

All those engaged in ZIMSEC business must be paid as what happened with other parastatals which engage teachers each time they want their services. A case to note is the non-payment of invigilation by ZIMSEC.

Invigilation must be paid for, and any teacher who is engaged in invigilation of ZIMSEC examinations must be paid reasonable allowances using standard rates.

ZIMSEC has the temerity of paying police officers, resident monitors, item writers and others, but refuses to pay the invigilator who is subjected to a tempting and strenuous exercise which validates the whole examination process.

In addition to the above, invigilators are subjected to a barrage of rules and regulations, some of which are harsh for those with chronic diseases.

For example, an invigilator is not supposed to sit down, is supposed to be standing even if the paper is two or three hours long. We view this as some form of punishment.