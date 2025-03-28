Teachers To Be Paid For Invigilating ZIMSEC Exams
The government is working on plans to begin paying teachers for their role in invigilating the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) examinations.
At present, teachers are not compensated for their work during the exams, while other service providers, such as security personnel, are paid for their duties during the ZIMSEC examination processes.
In an interview with The Manica Post during a Learning Passport tour of schools in various parts of Manicaland Province this week, Taungana Ndoro, the Director of Communication and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, explained:
The issue of invigilation and payment of teachers for that task (examination invigilation) has been discussed for a while.
We are happy that the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council led by Dr Nembaware has gone on a benchmarking exercise throughout Africa and other countries to find out how best to treat invigilators.
So we are hopeful that they will come up with a win-win situation for the issues raised by the teachers about invigilators and their welfare.
It is really under consideration, and we are hopeful that something positive will come out of that.
ZIMSEC spokesperson Nicky Dhlamini said the decision to pay invigilators is up to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, as it is responsible for employing teachers. She said:
ZIMSEC actually engaged teachers and the parent ministry way back in 2018 when this issue was first raised, to which the ministry gave a response. ZIMSEC is guided by the ministry as the main shareholder and parent ministry.
So, until such a directive is given by the ministry, ZIMSEC cannot give any direction. Teachers are invigilating at their stations of work so the direction comes from their employer.
Several teacher representative organisations, including the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), had already raised the issue of paying invigilators with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.