Teachers To Be Paid For Invigilating ZIMSEC Exams

5 minutes ago Fri, 28 Mar 2025 13:31:36 GMT

The government is working on plans to begin paying teachers for their role in invigilating the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) examinations.

At present, teachers are not compensated for their work during the exams, while other service providers, such as security personnel, are paid for their duties during the ZIMSEC examination processes.

In an interview with The Manica Post during a Learning Passport tour of schools in various parts of Manicaland Province this week, Taungana Ndoro, the Director of Communication and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, explained:

