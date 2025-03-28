ZIFA Eyes High-Profile Morocco Friendly For Warriors

7 minutes ago Fri, 28 Mar 2025 06:37:43 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is pushing for a friendly match between Zimbabwe and Morocco during the June international break.

The match will help the Warriors prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September and October, as well as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, starting in December.

Despite being at the bottom of Group C in CAF qualifiers, Zimbabwe still has a mathematical chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, with 12 points still up for grabs.

