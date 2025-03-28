ZIFA Eyes High-Profile Morocco Friendly For Warriors
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is pushing for a friendly match between Zimbabwe and Morocco during the June international break.
The match will help the Warriors prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September and October, as well as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, starting in December.
Despite being at the bottom of Group C in CAF qualifiers, Zimbabwe still has a mathematical chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, with 12 points still up for grabs.
South Africa, currently top of the group with 13 points, could face a three-point penalty for fielding an ineligible player, potentially opening up the group.
ZIFA recently signed a two-year partnership with Morocco, which includes friendly matches, youth and women’s football development, and exchange programmes. Morocco is expected to be the Warriors’ likely opponent for the friendly.
Zimbabwe will face Rwanda and Lesotho in September, followed by South Africa and Benin in October for the World Cup qualifiers.
The Warriors’ group stage opponents in the Africa Cup of Nations are Egypt, South Africa, and Angola, making the Morocco friendly important in preparing for the tournament.
