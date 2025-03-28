Zimbabwe Records Increased Electricity Generation
Zimbabwe has seen an improvement in electricity supply this week, with many suburbs experiencing stable supply and some even enjoying zero load shedding over the past two days.
According to the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), total power generation in the country increased from 1,303MW on 26 March to 1,591MW on 27 March, and further to 1,622MW on 28 March 2025.
Hwange Thermal Power Station remains the leading producer, followed by Kariba South Power Station and independent power producers (IPPs).
On Friday, 28 March, Hwange was generating 1,066MW, Kariba contributed 485MW, and IPPs added 71MW.
This boost in power supply comes after a period of intensified load shedding caused by low water levels at Lake Kariba and maintenance work on Hwange Units 6 and 7.
Unit 6, an older unit, has a capacity of 150MW, while Unit 7, one of two new units commissioned in 2023, generates 300MW.