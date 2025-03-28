Zimbabwe Records Increased Electricity Generation

4 minutes ago Fri, 28 Mar 2025 12:43:42 GMT

Zimbabwe has seen an improvement in electricity supply this week, with many suburbs experiencing stable supply and some even enjoying zero load shedding over the past two days.

According to the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), total power generation in the country increased from 1,303MW on 26 March to 1,591MW on 27 March, and further to 1,622MW on 28 March 2025.

Hwange Thermal Power Station remains the leading producer, followed by Kariba South Power Station and independent power producers (IPPs).

