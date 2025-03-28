ZIMSEC Warns No Further Extensions For Registration Deadline Beyond 16 May

According to Examinations Circular Number 13 of 2025, dated March 26, ZIMSEC said the mop-up and consolidation facility will run from March 31 to May 16, 2025, with no further extensions beyond this period. Reads the circular:

EXAMINATIONS CIRCULAR NUMBER 13 OF 2025

DISTRIBUTION

Secretary – Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

Secretary – Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

Chief Directors – Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

Provincial Education Directors – Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

District Schools Inspectors – Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

Heads – Ordinary and Advanced Level Examination Centres

REGISTRATION MOP-UP AND CONSOLIDATION FACILITY FOR THE NOVEMBER 2025 EXAMINATIONS

This circular serves to advise all Heads of examination centres, candidates, parents and stakeholders that the Council has provided a registration mop up and consolidation facility for the November Ordinary and Advanced Level 2025 Examinations to accommodate candidates who failed to register during the registration period.

The registration mop up window will accommodate, inter alia, the following:

i. Candidates who failed to meet the deadline for the registration for the November 2025 Examinations.

ii. Candidates who wish to amend their initial registration.

iii. Candidates who would like to update their Continuous Assessment (CA) declaration details.

iv. Centres who erroneously registered private candidates as Formal candidates and would like to regularise their registration and top up examination fees in line with Government policy on eligibility to Examination fees subsidy.

This facility does not apply to June and Grade Seven (7) 2025 registration. Candidates who missed registration for the June Examinations may register for the November Examinations during this period.

Heads of Examination Centres are reminded to submit requests for amendments through the Amendment Forms and not through the CRS.

The registration mop up and consolidation facility will run from 31 MARCH to 16 MAY 2025.

Please note that this facility will not be extended beyond this period.