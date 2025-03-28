ZRP Launches Manhunt For Nyokayemabhunu Over Alleged US$60,000 Fraud

6 minutes ago Fri, 28 Mar 2025 11:28:17 GMT

Police are appealing for information that could help locate and arrest Wellington Jeremiah Masiwa, also known as Nyokayemabhunu (42), from Chigwada Village, Chief Negomo, Mazowe.

The self-employed suspect is wanted for allegedly swindling a local businessperson out of US$60,000 in a truck-purchase deal.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that in June 2024, Nyokayemabhunu misrepresented to the complainant that he was in partnership with several foreign investors and could facilitate the expansion of the complainant’s mining business. Added Nyathi:

