12 United Methodist Church Pastors Resign Over Policy Change On Homosexuality

The resignations come after last year’s General Conference of the United Methodist Church in the United States, where church leadership voted 523-161 to revise its Social Principles.

The decision removed language that labeled homosexuality as “incompatible with Christian teaching” and allowed for the ordination and appointment of “self-avowed practicing homosexuals.” The Zimbabwean delegation opposed the vote.

Pastor Maria Masamba warned that this policy shift will have significant implications for marriage and the social fabric. She said:

I’m not talking about being modern or progressive, I’m talking about the very fabric of our society. If we start to normalise homosexual relationships within the church, what does that mean for the future of our families, our communities, and the world? It is a sobering thought, but one we need to consider. The reality is if we don’t have traditional families with a mother and father, we’re not going to have children who can grow up to be doctors and lawyers, etcetera. It’s not about being old-fashioned or close-minded; it’s about preserving the human race. I truly believe that allowing homosexuality in the church is not a step forward, but a step backwards – one that could have devastating consequences for generations to come.

The Zimbabwean Constitution explicitly bans same-sex marriage under Section 78(3), which states that “persons of the same sex are prohibited from marrying each other.”

More: The Sunday Mail

