15 People Killed In Road Accidents Across Zimbabwe On Friday, 28 March

In Chegutu, two people were killed, and nine others were injured in a separate accident.

Meanwhile, in Mutare, a Volvo haulage truck, carrying three passengers, also veered off the road and overturned, leading to the deaths of three people.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accidents in a statement. It reads:

FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS IN NORTON, CHEGUTU AND MUTARE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms four fatal road traffic accidents which occurred in Norton, Chegutu and Mutare, in which 15 people were killed on 28th March 2025.

In one of the road traffic accidents, seven people were killed while 12 others were injured when a Nissan Caravan kombi with 20 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its left side at the 30 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road at around 1625 hours.

As a result, three adults and an infant died on the spot while three others succumbed to the injuries upon admission at Norton Hospital.

In another accident which occurred at the 85 kilometre peg along Harare – Bulawayo Road at around 1732 hours, three people were killed while two others were injured when a Chevrolet Trail Blazer vehicle with five passengers on board collided with a Toyota Hilux vehicle with seven passengers on board.

The Chevrolet Trailblazer vehicle had allegedly tried to overtake the Toyota Hilux vehicle, which was turning right. S

ubsequently, the Chevrolet Trailblazer vehicle hit the Toyota Hilux vehicle on the right lamp. The Toyota Hilux vehicle overturned before landing on its left side.

Two injured victims were admitted at Chegutu General Hospital.

Meanwhile, two people were killed while nine others were injured when a Toyota Toace truck with eleven passengers on board veered off the road at a curve along Pickstone-Burn Bank Road, Chegutu, at around 1545 hours.

As a result, all the passengers in the loading box were thrown out of the vehicle. The bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

In Mutare, three people were killed when a Volvo haulage truck with three passengers on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its roof at around 1030 hours along the Harare-Mutare road near the Wise Owl turn-off.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to observe all road rules and regulations and exercise extreme caution to safeguard lives on the roads.

Drivers should be patient, observant, and avoid speeding and overtaking in situations where it is not safe to do so.