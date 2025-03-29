Chibaya, Machingauta, And Others Found Guilty Of Disturbing Public Peace

7 minutes ago Sat, 29 Mar 2025 10:06:31 GMT

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament, Amos Chibaya and Costa Machingauta, were convicted on Friday by Harare Magistrate Sharon Takafa for disturbing public peace. They were convicted along with Aletta Viremai, Lancelot Tungwarara, and Monica Mukwada.

The five activists were represented by lawyers Kudzai Kadzere and Chris Mhike from the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum.

The magistrate ruled that the CCC leaders acted with “common purpose,” meaning they were all responsible for the actions, as they continued chanting party slogans even after police ordered them to disperse.

