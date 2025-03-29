Four Zimbabwean Nationals Sentenced To Life For Killing South African Soldier
Four Zimbabwean nationals based in South Africa have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pretoria High Court after being convicted for their involvement in the brutal killing of a South African National Defence Forces (SANDF) member, Joel Sekano, in 2022.
Cuthbert Ndlovu Malatjila (22) from Winterveldt, Talent Moyo (31) from Oukasie, James Muzora (26), and Luckson Simbarashe Ruchapu (28) from Mabopane were found guilty of premeditated murder, robbery, and attempted murder.
In addition to life sentences for the murder of Sekano and an innocent bystander, Edward Karabo Dire, the four men received 15 years’ imprisonment for four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and five years each for three counts of attempted murder.
The court also imposed further penalties: Malatjila, Muzora, and Moyo were sentenced to a collective 25 years for two counts of possession of unlicensed firearms, and each defendant received 12 months for two counts of possessing ammunition.
Malatjila, Ruchapu, and Muzora were sentenced to 12 months for being in South Africa illegally.
Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lumka Mahanjana, confirmed that these sentences will run concurrently with the life imprisonment terms.
The tragic incident occurred on June 16, 2022, when Sekano and his friend were standing outside his residence in Masakeng Section, Oukasie, when the four men approached them.
They robbed the victims of their cellphones and wallets, and during the robbery, Sekano’s friend was struck on the head with a firearm, knocking him unconscious. The robbers then fatally shot Sekano and stole his firearm before fleeing the scene. Said Mahanjana:
In court, they pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, the State led compelling evidence. And the four were convicted and later sentenced.
The NPA welcomed the sentence and reaffirms its commitment for justice in the protection of South African citizens.