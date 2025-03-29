Four Zimbabwean Nationals Sentenced To Life For Killing South African Soldier

The court also imposed further penalties: Malatjila, Muzora, and Moyo were sentenced to a collective 25 years for two counts of possession of unlicensed firearms, and each defendant received 12 months for two counts of possessing ammunition.

Malatjila, Ruchapu, and Muzora were sentenced to 12 months for being in South Africa illegally.

Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lumka Mahanjana, confirmed that these sentences will run concurrently with the life imprisonment terms.

The tragic incident occurred on June 16, 2022, when Sekano and his friend were standing outside his residence in Masakeng Section, Oukasie, when the four men approached them.

They robbed the victims of their cellphones and wallets, and during the robbery, Sekano’s friend was struck on the head with a firearm, knocking him unconscious. The robbers then fatally shot Sekano and stole his firearm before fleeing the scene. Said Mahanjana:

In court, they pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, the State led compelling evidence. And the four were convicted and later sentenced. The NPA welcomed the sentence and reaffirms its commitment for justice in the protection of South African citizens.

