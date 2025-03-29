Police To Impound Vehicles Without Number Plates

He also warned that vehicle owners, sellers, and buyers will be held accountable if the vehicle is used in any criminal activities while not complying with registration laws. The statement reads:

POLICE ACTION ON VEHICLES WITH NO REGISTRATION PLATES ON THE ROADS

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds the public that any vehicle moving on the country’s roads without displaying number plates as required under the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act Chapter 13: 14, will be impounded for the law to take its course.

Such vehicles will only be released after the necessary registration process has been conducted with relevant authorities in terms of the law.

The public should take note that this applies to all vehicles whether family owned, public owned, company vehicles, Government or private owned.

Motorists and vehicle owners should take note and accordingly assist in the maintenance of law and order in the country.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also noted with concern the proliferation of vehicles being sold and change of ownership not effected within two weeks as required under the vehicle registration process in the country.

For instance, Police investigations have revealed a disturbing trend where a vehicle is sold to nearly five or seven people and continues to be registered in the first owner’s name.

Most of the anomalies are discovered when a vehicle is involved in an incident warranting Police action.

The law is clear, all such vehicles will be followed up and action taken against the persons involved at every stage of the process.

Vehicle owners, sellers, and buyers will be held accountable for the commission of any criminal act by suspects using vehicles which are not complying with provisions of Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, chapter 13:14.