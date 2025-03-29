ZANU PF Confident Of Victory In Glen View South By-Election

Machakaire, who was the guest of honour, told the crowd that opposition political parties have failed the electorate and that ZANU PF is the party capable of righting those wrongs. Said Machakaire:

The opposition led councillors have failed to deliver for the people who voted them into office, especially those in urban areas. In Glen View South, sewage is gushing on people's door steps, which is a health time bomb to the people. Only ZANU PF will end all the challenges for the people.

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b We cannot afford to lose the seat if we have proper structures in the constituency. With the level of development which is being carried across the country by the Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, the electorate will vote for ZANU PF. The Government is currently working on rehabilitating roads in the area, capacitating youth with ICT skills, and drilling boreholes to ensure access to clean water for residents.

Tawomhera will face stiff competition from four other candidates: Perpetua Mukanda from the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), as well as independent candidates Chakeredza Tonderai, Tungamirai Madzokere, and George Makwangwaidze.

The Glen View South seat became vacant following the passing of Gladymore Hakata, a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

The CCC has opted not to nominate a candidate for the by-election due to an ongoing struggle for control within the party between Sengezo Tshabangu and Welshman Ncube, leaving uncertainty over who is actually in charge.

More: The Herald

