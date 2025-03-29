Zimbabwean Baby Born Weighing Just 405g Overcomes Severe Prematurity

4 minutes ago Sat, 29 Mar 2025 07:22:30 GMT

A severely premature baby girl, born weighing just 405g at 28 weeks, has defied the odds to become one of Zimbabwe’s smallest recorded survivors.

As reported by ZBC News, baby Christwish Chingini was born on November 30, 2024, at United Bulawayo Hospitals, facing an incredibly difficult fight for survival.

For the past four months, she has been under intensive, specialised care, with doctors and nurses working tirelessly to support her fragile journey toward health.

