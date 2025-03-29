Zimbabwe's Monthly Inflation Drops To 0% In March 2025

The USD year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of March 2025 as measured by the all-items USD Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 15%.

The ZWG month-on-month inflation rate was -0.1% in March 2025, shedding -0.6 percentage points on the February 2025 rate of 0.5 percent.

ZIMSTAT reported that the Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person in March 2025 was ZWG 864.20. The FPL represents the amount of money an individual needs to afford a daily minimum energy intake of 2,100 calories. ZIMSTAT calculates the poverty line using the consumer basket for an individual deemed to be extremely poor.

The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person was ZWG 1,260.52 in March 2025. The TCPL is derived by adding the non-food consumption expenditures of an individual deemed to be extremely poor to the FPL.

When monthly inflation drops to 0%, it means that prices for goods and services have stayed the same, with no noticeable increase or decrease compared to the previous month. Essentially, the cost of living hasn’t changed.

While 0% inflation might seem good, it could be a sign of weak economic activity and may lead to stagnation or even deflation (a decrease in prices).

For most countries, a small amount of inflation (around 2–3%) is considered healthy, as it shows the economy is growing without causing big price changes.

