ZIMRA Official Defies High Court Ruling, Destroys Evidence In US$27,000 Case

The cargo underwent clearance procedures, which included Condep checks, physical inspections, and sample collection. ZIMRA was satisfied with the inspections and documentation, and the cargo was cleared for transport.

However, while en route to Harare, the truck was stopped at Bubi on suspicion that it was carrying diesel rather than methanol. The truck was then escorted back to Beitbridge for re-inspection.

On April 8, 2024, it is alleged that samples were taken and sent to NOIC for testing. ZIMRA subsequently issued notices of seizure for the cargo, truck, and trailer, claiming that the cargo was diesel, not methanol.

The complainant disputed this, insisting that the cargo contained methanol, not diesel. To confirm this, he paid US$1,200 for an independent test at the Standard Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ).

On April 12, ZIMRA took another sample to ZERA for re-testing, and the results showed the sample met standards for paraffin.

On April 15, the complainant, through an official email, challenged the test results. He later learned that ZIMRA officials were planning to sell and dispose of the cargo without his knowledge.

As a result, the complainant filed an urgent chamber application with the High Court on April 22, 2024.

On April 24, a ZIMRA legal officer, Tinashe Marange, officially emailed Lonto informing her about the judicial proceedings at the Masvingo High Court concerning the cargo.

Lonto was served with court papers in which she was cited as the accused. She filed an opposing affidavit in response.

On April 25, the complainant’s lawyer, Kudzai Tandi, emailed Lonto, reminding her not to dispose of the cargo, as it was the sole exhibit in the pending judicial proceedings.

Chrispen Chidzenga, a ZIMRA legal department official, also instructed the accused not to dispose of the cargo until the judicial proceedings at the Masvingo High Court had concluded.

That same day, the case was heard by Justice Zisengwe, who ordered ZIMRA not to dispose of the cargo.

However, despite the High Court’s order, Lonto proceeded to sell and accept payment for the cargo later that day, during the hearing of the urgent chamber application.

By April 28, 2024, she went further to disregard the High Court order by disposing of the cargo from the ZIMRA warehouse, leading to the destruction of the sole exhibit in the pending judicial proceedings.

As a result, a third, independent test could not be conducted because the evidence was destroyed.

More: The Herald

Tags

Leave a Comment