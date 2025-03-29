ZIMTA: Teachers Should Work As Usual On March 31

We know that we discuss through the National Joint Negotiating Council. And if we have any issues, that’s where we direct them.

Monday is a working day so our teachers will be at work. We have no instructions to make our teachers not to go to work. They should just report for duty. It’s a normal day as far as we are concerned.

Blessed Geza, a former ZANU-PF Central Committee member and war veteran, has called for mass protests on March 31 to demand the resignation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Geza accuses Mnangagwa’s government of corruption, economic mismanagement, and cronyism, which he claims have led to poverty and hardship in Zimbabwe.

Geza’s call for protests has gained attention, especially after his dramatic return to social media, where he urged Zimbabweans to join what he called an “unstoppable wave” of demonstrations.

He has also invited opposition leaders to join the movement, though some have distanced themselves from his call.

In response, the government has deployed anti-riot police across the country and placed security forces on high alert, showing the seriousness with which it is treating the situation.

