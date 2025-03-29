ZRP: Citizens Allowed To Enter CBD And Attend Church

The Police will take stern action against anyone who tries to stop the public from going to work or interfere with their day-to-day activities under the guise of perceived demonstrations or strikes.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns school authorities, especially private schools that have sent pupils home on false social media claims and indicated that they will be called back in May 2025.

The Commissioner-General of Police has engaged the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to take action on such private colleges and schools.

The public should feel free to report anyone inciting violence, issuing threats or intimidating them to engage in unlawful acts.

In recent days, the police have issued a series of statements aimed at reassuring the public while also warning against potential troublemakers.

This heightened tension comes ahead of the planned mass protests on March 31, organised by war veteran Blessed Geza and his colleagues, who are calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation.

Geza accuses Mnangagwa’s government of corruption, economic mismanagement, and cronyism, which he claims have led to poverty and hardship in Zimbabwe.

Geza’s call for protests has gained attention, especially after his dramatic return to social media, where he urged Zimbabweans to join what he called an “unstoppable wave” of demonstrations.

He has also invited opposition leaders to join the movement, though some have distanced themselves from his call.

In response, the government has deployed anti-riot police across the country and placed security forces on high alert, showing the seriousness with which it is treating the situation.

Tags

Leave a Comment