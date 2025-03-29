ZRP Denies Claims Of Vendor Protests In Bulawayo And Police Brutality

8 minutes ago Sat, 29 Mar 2025 07:59:21 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed claims circulating on social media about a vendor protest or march in Bulawayo on Friday, 28 March.

The video in question, which purportedly shows vendors demonstrating, has been identified as an old video from a previous incident when vendors marched during the funeral of a colleague who had passed away.

The ZRP has also refuted claims made in another video, where a woman alleged she had been assaulted by anti-riot police officers on the same day.

