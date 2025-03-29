ZRP Denies Claims Of Vendor Protests In Bulawayo And Police Brutality
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed claims circulating on social media about a vendor protest or march in Bulawayo on Friday, 28 March.
The video in question, which purportedly shows vendors demonstrating, has been identified as an old video from a previous incident when vendors marched during the funeral of a colleague who had passed away.
The ZRP has also refuted claims made in another video, where a woman alleged she had been assaulted by anti-riot police officers on the same day.
The Police issued a stern warning to those involved in the deliberate circulation of false information, especially those sharing old videos with the intent to create panic or mislead the public.
The ZRP made it clear that those found responsible for spreading such false narratives to cause alarm and despondency will face the full consequences of the law. The ZRP said:
Reference is made to the video circulating on social media purporting that there was a demonstration or march by Bulawayo vendors today.
The Police reiterates that this is an old video of vendors who were marching during the funeral of a colleague who had passed on.
The mourners were paying respects in recognition of their colleague. The public is urged to dismiss the video with the contempt it deserves.
The Police also dismisses old videos of a woman claiming that she has been assaulted with a button stick by riot Police today.
Meanwhile, the ZRP warns individuals and syndicates against circulating old videos of incidences involving Police officers with an agenda of causing alarm and despondency in the country. The law will take its course without fear or favour.