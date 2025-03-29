ZRP Postpones 2025 21km Road Race At The Last Minute

No official reason was given for the last-minute postponement, leaving room for speculation. One possible explanation could be the potential mass protests called by disgruntled war veteran Blessed Geza on 31 March, which may have prompted security concerns. Said Commissioner Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police updates the public on postponement of the 2025 Commissioner-General of Police's 21 kilometre Road Race.

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b The event which was to be held on Saturday, 29th March 2025 at Mkoba Teacher’s College, Gweru has been postponed to a later date to be advised. However, online registration using a provided scan link will go ahead as scheduled. We remain indebted to your unwavering support towards sports development in the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Individual athletes and clubs facing online registration challenges should contact Hyper Nation Crew on the 0783 323 127 (Givemore) and 0774 366 481 (Shingi). Hype Nation Crew is managing the registration of athletes. For more information, kindly get in touch with Superintendent Sports, Superintendent Chiumukoko. A on 0772421189.

In response to the sudden postponement of the 2025 Commissioner-General of Police’s 21-kilometre Road Race, former Member of Parliament Fadzayi Mahere has called for transparency and clarity from the police.

She demanded that the police provide clear reasons for the last-minute change in plans, stressing that the public deserves to know the circumstances behind the decision.

Mahere said openness will allow individuals and organisations to better plan their events without uncertainty. She wrote on X:

Why are you cancelling your scheduled half-marathon? Is there a security concern the public should know about? Why are you telling the public to go about their usual business yet you are cancelling your events? Should the public be cancelling events and shutting down too? Please help us understand so that we are on the same pace. Thank you in advance.

