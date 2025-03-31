Three Malawians Killed In Bus Crash on Harare-Chirundu Road

2 weeks ago Mon, 31 Mar 2025 11:49:35 GMT

Three foreign nationals tragically lost their lives in a road traffic accident on Sunday evening, 30 March, along the Harare-Chirundu Road at the 165-kilometre peg.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, saying a bus traveling from Malawi, with 119 passengers on board, veered off the road before overturning and landing on its left side. This resulted in the death of the three people. Police said: