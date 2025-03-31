Three Malawians Killed In Bus Crash on Harare-Chirundu Road
Three foreign nationals tragically lost their lives in a road traffic accident on Sunday evening, 30 March, along the Harare-Chirundu Road at the 165-kilometre peg.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, saying a bus traveling from Malawi, with 119 passengers on board, veered off the road before overturning and landing on its left side. This resulted in the death of the three people. Police said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 165 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on 30/03/2025 at around 1650 hours.Feedback
Three foreign nationals were killed while 15 others were injured when a bus from Malawi with 119 passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its left side.
The driver had allegedly tried to avoid a collision with a breakdown recovery truck which was towing another truck which had been involved in a road accident.
The fatal accident occurred just two days after a devastating series of road traffic accidents claimed 15 lives across Zimbabwe.
