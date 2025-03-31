ZRP On High Alert As Anti-Government Protests Fail To Materialise

This follows calls from outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza for an "uprising" against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of leadership failures.

However, as the day progressed, there were no visible signs of protests across Zimbabwe. Many large supermarkets in both Bulawayo and Harare city centres remained closed.

Despite the heightened security, the police urged Zimbabweans to go about their business as usual, assuring them of adequate protection.

On Saturday, the government deposited US$50 into individual police accounts and canceled all police officers' leave.

Police detectives were also reportedly made to sign an oath under the Official Secrets Act, pledging loyalty to the government.

They agreed to follow orders from the police commissioner and promised not to disclose information about arrested suspects.

Tags

Leave a Comment