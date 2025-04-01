Accident On Chatsworth-Kurai Road Claims Four Lives

2 weeks ago Tue, 01 Apr 2025 13:15:37 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Sunday, 30 March, at approximately 3 PM along Chatsworth-Kurai Road in Gutu.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ZRP reported that four people lost their lives in the accident, while an additional four suffered serious injuries.

The accident involved a Toyota Noah vehicle that was transporting seven passengers when it veered off the road to the left, overturned, and landed on its roof.

