Accident On Chatsworth-Kurai Road Claims Four Lives
2 weeks agoTue, 01 Apr 2025 13:15:37 GMT
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on Sunday, 30 March, at approximately 3 PM along Chatsworth-Kurai Road in Gutu.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ZRP reported that four people lost their lives in the accident, while an additional four suffered serious injuries.
The accident involved a Toyota Noah vehicle that was transporting seven passengers when it veered off the road to the left, overturned, and landed on its roof.
The bodies of the deceased were subsequently transported to Gutu Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.
Meanwhile, the injured passengers were admitted to the same hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.