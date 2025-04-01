These cyber terrorists were led by one Mr Geza who is a liberation war mistake, with a lot of dillusional hallucinations in that he actually believed that he could create an uprising in our country, which a clear misdirection of ambition.

Geza’s call for an uprising on March 31, 2025, failed to spark the large-scale protests and demonstrations he had anticipated.

While there were some stayaways and expressions of discontent with the government, the streets remained largely empty, and the expected mass action never materialised.

On Monday night, Geza issued a statement in which he called off the protests, citing alleged plots to frame him for terrorism as the reason for his decision.

