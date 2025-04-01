Muswere Slams Geza As A Delusional Cyber Terrorist And Liberation War Mistake
Jenfan Muswere, the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, has labeled war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza, also known as Comrade Bombshell, as a “delusional liberation war mistake.”
Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare on Tuesday, April 1, Muswere also expressed gratitude to Zimbabweans for demonstrating their “full support” for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, particularly after Geza’s call for an “uprising” on March 31 was largely ignored. He said:
Yesterday is a clear demonstration that Zimbabweans fully support the Government that they elected, which is led by H.E President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and still fully appreciate the peace and tranquility that continues to exist in our country.Feedback
These cyber terrorists were led by one Mr Geza who is a liberation war mistake, with a lot of dillusional hallucinations in that he actually believed that he could create an uprising in our country, which a clear misdirection of ambition.
Geza’s call for an uprising on March 31, 2025, failed to spark the large-scale protests and demonstrations he had anticipated.
While there were some stayaways and expressions of discontent with the government, the streets remained largely empty, and the expected mass action never materialised.
On Monday night, Geza issued a statement in which he called off the protests, citing alleged plots to frame him for terrorism as the reason for his decision.
