ZRP And Church Leader Applaud Zimbabweans For Maintaining Peace
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Archbishop Andby Makururu, the leader of the Johanne The Fifth of Africa Church, have praised Zimbabweans for maintaining peace on Monday, 31 March, despite calls for an “uprising” by Comrade Bombshell, whose real name is Blessed Runesu Geza.
Geza, who is currently in hiding, had urged protests to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down and abandon his alleged plans for a third term in office.
On Tuesday, the ZRP issued a statement commending the public for their peaceful conduct on 31 March. The police said:
The ZRP commends the public for the peaceful environment which generally characterized the whole country on 31/03/25. Currently, the security situation is calm with police officers fully deployed on the ground in all parts of the country.
Similarly, Archbishop Makururu expressed his gratitude to Zimbabweans for their restraint. He said:
I want to thank God and the people of Zimbabwe for maintaining peace. It was expected that people were going to lose their lives, but we did not record any deaths. That is the work of God, indeed.
In cities and towns across the country, both vehicular and pedestrian traffic were noticeably reduced, with many people opting to stay home to avoid being caught in potential violence.