RBZ Plans Crackdown On "Idle Cash" Hoarded In Deposit Boxes

We are currently working on the regulations to ensure that we conduct this blitz within the confines of the law. Normally, cash deposit boxes are used to keep important documents, but the current trend is that they are being used to store large sums of money outside the banking system, which is illegal according to the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

We want to encourage growth and ensure that all transactions are accounted for in line with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism regulations.

We were removed from the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) grey list because of the clean flow of money in our economy, and we want to maintain that achievement to support economic growth through attracting Foreign Direct Investment.

