Mnangagwa Fires Long-Serving Cabinet Minister Sithembiso Nyoni

The 75-year-old Nyoni, who has been in government since 2002, served in various ministries, including as Minister of SMEs, Minister of Women and Youth Affairs, and Minister of Industry, before she was transferred to the Ministry of Environment in March last year.

Her dismissal comes amid intensifying ZANU PF factional fights, which were triggered by a push by Mnangagwa loyalists to amend the constitution and extend his term of office beyond 2028, when his second and final term expires.

Before joining the government, Nyoni worked for the NGO Organisation of Rural Associations for Progress (ORAP), which she founded in 1981 and remains its president.

Nyoni’s sacking comes less than two weeks after Mnangagwa removed another minister from his Cabinet, Kirsty Coventry, as Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture.

Coventry’s removal from Cabinet on Tuesday, March 25, followed her election as the 10th President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

