RBZ Has No Intention To Seize Funds From Cash Deposit Boxes - Mushayavanhu

1 week ago Thu, 03 Apr 2025 08:29:18 GMT

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has denied reports suggesting it plans to confiscate money stored in cash deposit boxes. These claims surfaced after Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) director-general Oliver Chiperesa was quoted by The Herald, saying businesses and individuals hoarding money in deposit boxes—whether in banks, homes, or business premises—would be targeted in an upcoming Blitz.

Chiperesa had said that millions of dollars were sitting idle in these boxes, which he argued deprived the economy of vital cash for daily transactions.

However, in a statement released on Wednesday, April 2, RBZ Governor John Mushayavanhu clarified that the central bank respects property rights and has no plans to seize funds from individuals or businesses. He said:

Feedback