Former Energy Minister Slams ZETDC's Mandatory US$25 Inspection Fee

However, Mangoma, who served as Energy and Power Development Minister in the 2009-13 power-sharing government, told NewsDay that the move was an admission of poor workmanship. He said:

This is unfortunate because this is an admission that the power utility did not do a good job at first the instance. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b You can only get connected when an inspection by ZETDC approves your installation, so what are we saying here? This is not even a priority. The key issue now is supplying power. Mangoma said there were between 300 000 and 400 000-plus connected houses countrywide when he was a minister.

To facilitate these essential safety measures, ZETDC announced that a fee of US$25 will be charged to all customers for statutory inspections and re-inspections.

For generator verification and safety inspections, the fee for generators up to 100KW (petrol, diesel, solar, wind, etc.) is US$5, while for generators above 100KW, the fee increases to US$50.

For advanced safety inspections, owners of generators below 100KW will pay US$20, while those with generators above 100KW will pay US$100. Operators of prototype generators below 100KW will also be required to pay US$100.

