Former Energy Minister Slams ZETDC's Mandatory US$25 Inspection Fee
Former Energy Minister Elton Mangoma has criticised the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) over its plans to impose a US$25 inspection fee on consumers.
ZETDC, a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, recently announced that mandatory inspection fees would be charged for electrical installations in households, commercial, and industrial premises.
In a notice issued on Thursday, 27 March, ZETDC said these inspections are intended to ensure the safety and reliability of electrical systems, safeguarding both lives and property.
However, Mangoma, who served as Energy and Power Development Minister in the 2009-13 power-sharing government, told NewsDay that the move was an admission of poor workmanship. He said:
This is unfortunate because this is an admission that the power utility did not do a good job at first the instance.
You can only get connected when an inspection by ZETDC approves your installation, so what are we saying here?
This is not even a priority. The key issue now is supplying power.
Mangoma said there were between 300 000 and 400 000-plus connected houses countrywide when he was a minister.
To facilitate these essential safety measures, ZETDC announced that a fee of US$25 will be charged to all customers for statutory inspections and re-inspections.
For generator verification and safety inspections, the fee for generators up to 100KW (petrol, diesel, solar, wind, etc.) is US$5, while for generators above 100KW, the fee increases to US$50.
For advanced safety inspections, owners of generators below 100KW will pay US$20, while those with generators above 100KW will pay US$100. Operators of prototype generators below 100KW will also be required to pay US$100.