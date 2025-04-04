Four Men Charged With Malicious Damage To Property Over Vehicle Fires At Chivayo, Tagwirei And Mangudya Offices

The four men allegedly drove vehicles and set them on fire outside the offices of Wicknell Chivayo, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a DA petrol station allegedly linked to Tagwirei, and a business complex belonging to Mutapa Investment Fund CEO John Mangudya in Goromonzi.

The incidents occurred hours after war veteran Blessed Geza named Tagwirei and Chivayo as “criminals around the president.”

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on March 28, 2025, at around 2:15 AM, Matarutse “with intent to destroy the premises of IMC Communications company located at 42 Lanack Road, Avondale, drove his silver Toyota Corolla to the premises.”

Upon arrival, he allegedly parked his vehicle at the entrance gate and set it on fire, intending to destroy the entire building owned by Chivayo. The fire damaged the lighting system and a signpost inscribed “Starlink Authorised Dealer.”

It is alleged that, on the same day, Jobe went to Sano Complex in Goromonzi, driving a blue Nissan Sunny, which he parked outside.

His intention was reportedly to burn the complex, and he set his vehicle on fire. The vehicle exploded, but no damage occurred.

Chinhanga allegedly went to Tagwirei’s Sakunda Holdings at 11 Argyle Road, Avondale, driving a blue Nissan X-Trail.

Upon arrival, he allegedly parked his vehicle at the entrance gate and set it on fire, intending to destroy the entire premises.

The NPA further alleges that Chanetsa, on the same day and at the same time, went to DA Service Station at 486A Glennara Avenue, North Highlands, Harare, with the intention to burn down the premises. The NPA said:

Upon arrival, the accused parked his vehicle at the premises’ forecourt and set the vehicle on fire intending to destroy the entire service station but the fire was extinguished before it destroyed any property.

More: ZimLive

