Government Orders Foreign Investors In Haulage And Logistics To Comply With Reserved Sector Regulations

The Haulage and Logistics Industry encompasses all activities, services, and operations related to the movement of goods, cargo, fuel, mineral ores, and other consumables within the country’s inland territory, using rigid trucks (up to 15 tons), horse-drawn trailers, including tipper trucks, dump trucks, fuel tankers, and other road vehicles across Zimbabwe’s road networks.

Foreign investors operating in the Haulage and Logistics Industry are urged to lodge applications with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, illustrating how their businesses meet or intend to meet the criteria and threshold prescribed in terms of Section 3A of the updated 2021 Indigenization and Economic Empowerment Act (Chapter 14:33). Among other considerations, the following criteria and threshold should be fulfilled:

(a) significant and sustainable employment creation in Zimbabwe;

(b) the transfer of skills and technology for the benefit of the people of Zimbabwe;

(c) the creation of sustainable value chains; and

(d) other prescribed socially and economically desirable objectives.

Furthermore, foreign investors operating in the Haulage and Logistics industry are required to comply with RBZ, ZIMRA, NSSA, EMA, ZIMDEF, ZIDA, and Local Authorities’ requirements.

