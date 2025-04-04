Zambia President Orders Ministers To Stop Sleeping In Cabinet Meetings
Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema has warned ministers against dozing off during meetings, attributing their lack of attentiveness to indulgence and a lack of self-control.
During a swearing-in ceremony for a new minister, President Hichilema said such indulgence could compromise state secrets and delay service delivery to the public. He said:
In cabinet somebody’s sleeping at 10 hours – the question is where were they… if you can start conking there? To me that is a crime, a serous crime.Feedback
He did not specify exactly what he meant by “indulgence,” but local media have interpreted this as referring to excessive alcohol consumption and late-night partying.
Speaking on Monday while welcoming the newly appointed Local Government Minister Gift Sialubalo, Hichilema said he had now gone public with his concerns about cabinet members after expressing them privately “over and over.”
Without naming anyone, he said that some ministers “develop a habit” of revealing confidential state information on social media, “especially during happy hours.” The President said:
I have advised cabinet that we must have a self-censure. When you’re in public office you must have… self-control, not to over-indulge…
So how do you participate in a meeting when you are sleeping? The message is very clear: you are not interested in cabinet deliberations on behalf of Zambians. So why are you sitting there?
Since taking office following a landslide victory in 2021, Hichilema has dismissed several senior officials, including ministers, due to performance-related issues.
More: BBC
