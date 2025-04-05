Bogus Police Officer Jailed 15 Years For Robbing And Raping Stranded Woman

1 week ago Sat, 05 Apr 2025 11:12:00 GMT

A 23-year-old man from Wedza, who posed as a police officer and sexually assaulted a stranded woman, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Marondera Magistrates’ Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on the night of December 26, 2024, around 9 PM, the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was traveling with her uncle when their vehicle ran out of fuel. Her uncle left her alone in the car to buy fuel, at which point the suspect took advantage of the situation.

The offender arrived shortly thereafter in a red Honda Fit, falsely claiming to be a police officer. He arrested the woman for loitering and drove her to Nyamidzi shops, where he demanded her belongings, including her cell phone and money. He then forced her to his home, where he sexually assaulted her.

