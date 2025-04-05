ZERA Suspends ZETDC's Mandatory Electrical Inspections

As an Authority, we have proposed that the inspections be shelved for now, pending extensive consultation with our various stakeholders. We recognise the importance of these inspections in safeguarding against unnecessary electrical accidents. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

ZETDC, a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, recently announced that mandatory inspection fees would be charged for electrical installations in households, commercial, and industrial premises.

In a notice issued on Thursday, 27 March, ZETDC said these inspections are intended to ensure the safety and reliability of electrical systems, safeguarding both lives and property.

To facilitate the inspections, ZETDC announced that a fee of US$25 will be charged to all customers for statutory inspections and re-inspections.

For generator verification and safety inspections, the fee for generators up to 100KW (petrol, diesel, solar, wind, etc.) is US$5, while for generators above 100KW, the fee increases to US$50.

For advanced safety inspections, owners of generators below 100KW will pay US$20, while those with generators above 100KW will pay US$100. Operators of prototype generators below 100KW will also be required to pay US$100.

