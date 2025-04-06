Mnangagwa Announces Suspension Of Import Duty On American Goods
The government of Zimbabwe has decided to suspend all tariffs on goods imported from the United States in a bid to boost trade with the world’s largest economy.
On Wednesday, April 2, President Donald Trump announced a broad set of tariffs targeting countries across the globe, including some of America’s closest trading partners.
Under these new tariffs, Zimbabwean goods would face an 18% import tax, while Zambia would be hit with a 17% tariff. Several other African nations, including Rwanda, Somalia, Mali, and Eswatini, will face a 10% tariff.
The 18% tariff on Zimbabwean goods is set to take effect on Wednesday. However, instead of retaliating like many other nations, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that Zimbabwe would suspend all tariffs on U.S. imports.
In a post on his social media pages on Saturday, April 5, Mnangagwa explained that this move is aimed at fostering a “mutually beneficial and positive relationship” with President Trump’s administration. He wrote:
The principle of reciprocal tariffs, as a tool for safeguarding domestic employment and industrial sectors, holds merit. However, the Republic of Zimbabwe maintains a policy of fostering amicable relations with all nations, and cultivating adversarial relationships with none.
In the spirit of constructing a mutually beneficial and positive relationship with the United States of America, under the leadership of President Trump, I will direct the Zimbabwean government to implement a suspension of all tariffs levied on goods originating from the United States.
This measure is intended to facilitate the expansion of American imports within the Zimbabwean market, while simultaneously promoting the growth of Zimbabwean exports destined for the United States. This action underscores our commitment to a framework of equitable trade and enhanced bilateral cooperation.
Last year, the US trade deficit with Zimbabwe reached US$24.1 million, as imports from Harare totaled US$67.8 million, surpassing US$43.8 million in exports.
Zimbabwe’s main exports to the US include tobacco, minerals, and textiles.