Mnangagwa Announces Suspension Of Import Duty On American Goods

1 week ago Sun, 06 Apr 2025 08:58:59 GMT

The government of Zimbabwe has decided to suspend all tariffs on goods imported from the United States in a bid to boost trade with the world’s largest economy.

On Wednesday, April 2, President Donald Trump announced a broad set of tariffs targeting countries across the globe, including some of America’s closest trading partners.

Under these new tariffs, Zimbabwean goods would face an 18% import tax, while Zambia would be hit with a 17% tariff. Several other African nations, including Rwanda, Somalia, Mali, and Eswatini, will face a 10% tariff.

