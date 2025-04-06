New ZiG Banknotes In The Shortest Possible Time - Mushayavanhu

Empirical evidence from across jurisdictions suggests that the design and rollout of new currency notes is a specialised process that can take some time, usually ranging from a minimum of six months to two years.

In this context, the Reserve Bank is making concerted efforts to ensure the delivery of the new ZiG banknotes in the shortest possible time, considering all the critical steps involved in the design and rollout process.

Mushayavanhu also said ZiG transactions now make up about 35 percent of all settlements in the economy, up from approximately 15 percent last year. He said:

The de-dollarisation road map is crucial for restoring confidence in the local currency. The Reserve Bank believes in a gradual and market-driven approach to de-dollarisation that will ensure the country gradually and sustainably transitions to a monocurrency regime by 2030. In this regard, gradual and incremental but notable milestones should be achieved along the way. The gradual approach will ensure that no disruptive shocks are introduced to the economy, which may result in bank runs and reversal of the anticipated gains from de-dollarisation. As such, currency stability should underlay the de-dollarisation process. Country experiences have amply shown that sustained price stability is the single most significant precondition for successful de-dollarisation.

The ZiG currency was introduced in Zimbabwe on April 5, 2024. It replaced the Zimbabwean dollar, which had suffered from rapid depreciation.

The ZiG is backed by a mix of foreign currencies, gold, and other precious metals to help stabilize the economy.

More: The Sunday Mail

